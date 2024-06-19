Delph Band Youth take centre stage ahead of 50th anniversary concert

DELPH Youth Band will take centre stage in a ‘Celebration of Youth’ on Saturday, June 22 as they build up to their 50th anniversary concert next month.

‘The Very Best of Brass and Wind’ event, at Delph Band Club, will see the young group led by MD Matt Stimpson joined by special guests Vestawind from Norway.

All are welcome to attend, free admission. The concert starts at 7.30pm and there will be a raffle and collection.

The event is one of many this year presented by the youth band as they celebrate five decades since being originally set up in 1974.

They recently took part in the Whit Friday morning marches in May as well as the evening contests along with the training band.

And practices are well underway for their 50th anniversary celebration concert on Saturday, July 6 at Uppermill Civic Hall, starting at 7pm. Tickets are available to buy online here.

The Youth Band wrote on their Facebook page: “We are celebrating 50 years of incredible young people making music in this wonderful village that we call home.

“Come and join us as we welcome back members old and new to look back through the decades and reflect on the last 50 years.

“It is set to be a fabulous evening celebrating all of our amazing young people and the community spirit that makes our village so very special.”

Guests will be welcomed by the Tooters and Training Bands at the entrance, before hearing a concert from the current Youth Band in the first half.

During the second half, past members will join the Youth Band on stage to perform pieces that members have loved over the last five decades.

The grand finale will bring a specially commissioned piece by Paul Lovatt-Cooper, internationally renowned composer and Delph resident.

Any past members wishing to join the current Youth Band and play in the second half of the special event can find out more and sign up here.

Delph Youth Band enables young brass players to find and develop their talent, with players of all abilities welcome.

If you are aged six to 18 years old and either already play a brass or percussion instrument or would like to give it a go, you are welcome to join their rehearsals on Saturday mornings at Delph Band Club from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Find out more on their Facebook page or email them at delphyouthband@outlook.com

