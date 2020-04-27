Joint Business Webinar with Oldham MPs

Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton) and Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth) are set to hold a webinar for businesses based in Oldham and Saddleworth on Friday 1st May.

Over the last few weeks the two MPs Offices have been inundated with businesses seeking support, so in combination with the Business Growth Hub the two MPs are coming together to answer queries that business leaders across the borough still have.

The pair will be joined by Phil Hargreaves and Darren Flannery, Head of Access to Finance and Oldham Account Manager at the Business Growth Hub respectively – who are tasked with helping local companies access funding and support schemes at this difficult time, and John Townsend – Chartered Accountant and Managing Partner of Brandsons Accountants, who is usually providing those in the public and private sector with expert advice and guidance.

To ensure the event runs smoothly they are asking those who wish to participate to RSVP by 12pm on Tuesday 28th April and to include any specific questions you may have to make sure we can provide the best possible answers. To RSVP please email jack.bailey@parliament.uk by the deadline.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

