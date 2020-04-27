Thank you to my life savers – Oldham rugby league coach returns home

BRENDAN Sheridan, Oldham Rugby League Club’s assistant coach, is back home after making a full recovery from the Covid-19 virus. Shez spent three weeks in Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield and is one of more than 240 coronavirus patients to be discharged from hospitals run by Mid-Yorkshire NHS Trust.

On his discharge the dad-of-three sent a heartfelt message to thank all the Pinderfields staff who had been involved in his care and in his subsequent recovery.

His gratitude has been echoed many times over by his family and by everyone at the Roughyeds, including chairman Chris Hamilton, head coach Matt Diskin, players, backroom staff and hundreds of fans.

The 41-year-old Brendan spent two weeks on the Intensive Care Unit in an induced coma and on a ventilator to help him to breathe.

He then spent another week on Ward 20 where he made a full recovery.

With help from the nurses on duty, his family was able to video call him once he woke up.

In his message to the Mid-Yorkshire NHS Trust Brendan said he was very humbled and very grateful to the “fantastic” people at Pinderfields for the hard work and dedication of all the staff at the Trust.

A lot of teamwork went into ensuring the system worked to such a high and thoroughly professional standard.

He also said the effort that went into making sure patients got the best possible care was absolutely amazing.

He concluded: “A big thank-you to all the staff on ICU, Ward 20, across the hospital and out in the community for all you are doing to support patients.”

Roughyeds and their fans wish to acknowledge and support everything Brendan has said about the NHS and Pinderfields Hospital and to add to that their very best wishes for Shez’s continued recovery.

