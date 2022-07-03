Judge Jules to spin the decks in Uppermill

HE is one DJ that has been there, done it, and done it all again… and now he is doing it in Saddleworth for one night only.

For almost three decades Judge Jules has led the way in the world of dance music. Since kicking off his career behind the decks in 1987, he has ticked every box as a DJ, producer, promoter, radio presenter and a music specialist lawyer.

Now, he will be behind the decks at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, July 9. Spinning Dance classics, this is a night not to be missed!

Tickets are selling fast and available at ticketline.co.uk and Uppermill Post Office.

Widely recognised for influencing an entire generation with residencies on both Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1, Judge Jules continues to be on the playlists of millions with his weekly radio show The Global Warm Up, which notches up 750,000 downloads every week via his podcast and is broadcast on more than 80 stations around the world.

His passion and persona behind the decks coupled with crowd connection and unrivalled track selection has earned him a hardcore fanbase and unforgettable sets at the world’s most iconic clubs and festivals.

Jules’ presence and reputation in Ibiza is legendary. His famous brand, Judgement, is the longest standing DJ residency in Ibiza history.

In the studio, Judge Jules has released more than 200 tracks, including 15 UK top 40 national charts hits, with countless more gracing the upper reaches of the dance charts.

He has had over 12 releases on iconic labels like Coldharbour, Sirup, Armada and his own imprint, Judgement.

He has also mixed compilations for Ministry of Sound, Universal and Warner Bros, racking up more than three million sales between them.

With his early ambitions (and a law degree) earning him the name Judge Jules, the legal world has been something of a backbone throughout his career.

Having taken professional qualifications while on tour, Jules is a full-time specialist music lawyer with Sound Advice in London’s Tileyard Studios, advising labels, DJs and artists.

He has also lent his legal expertise to a regular ‘Industry Insiders’ column in Mixmag, offering advice to up and coming DJs and artists.

