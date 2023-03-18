Judy and Liza come to Delph’s Millgate

TWO West End stars will bring a pair of Hollywood legends to the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

For Emma Dears and Helen Sheals will tell the story of Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli in the production Judy and Liza.

Set against the backdrop of the mother and daughter’s infamous 1964 London Palladium concert, the centre will echo to the sound of their most famous hits on Saturday, March 25.

Judy and Liza will feature live performances of Cabaret, Maybe This Time, The Trolley Song and The Man That Got Away to name but a few.

The audience are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as we discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza’s most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

Created by Emma, the show is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions.

Tickets for Judy and Liza, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced at £22.50 and can be bought from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/t-moognkk.

