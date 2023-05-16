June car boot sale to raise funds for Saddleworth School

SADDLEWORTH School is to host its first car boot at its new site in Diggle on Saturday, June 17.

The sale, which has been organised by Friends of Saddleworth School (FOSS), will raise funds for extras that mainstream school funding doesn’t provide.

The group raised £4000 last year which helped to fund equipment for Duke of Edinburgh, books for the library, headsets for language students, board games for lunchtime clubs and a digital tablet for media students. They also contributed to the Year 11 prom.

They are hoping that money from this event will allow them to support further initiatives. Previous fundraising campaigns have included a Lucky Numbers Club, 2022 Challenge, an end of year disco and a fashion show.

Vice Chair of Friends of Saddleworth School (FOSS) Carol Oldham said “Fundraising during a cost of living crisis is not easy. Holding a car boot sale gives people the opportunity to raise a little money selling unwanted items and also supports the school at the same time. By having a pitch you are also preventing items going into landfill, so it is great for the environment too.

“We have tried to keep costs low, if you book before the 5th June it’s just £12 per pitch, then £15 thereafter. Entry to the sale is free – but donations are welcomed.” she added.

The car boot sale takes place from 9am – 12 noon at Saddleworth School, Huddersfield Road, Diggle, OL3 5NU. There is a free large car park and refreshments will also be available.

To book a pitch please contact friendsofsaddleworthschool@gmail.com

