Katy faces the chop after 25 years to help children’s cancer charity

IT was literally a weight lifted from her shoulders as Katy Miller had her first serious hair cut since the age of 12.

The 37-year-old Mossley mother of two had 15 inches cut off for a worthy cause as it has been donated to the Little Princess Trust. The charity makes wigs for young people who lose their hair through treatment for cancer.

And as it costs £550 to make a wig, Katy has launched a JustGiving page and has already raised £395.

Katy, a teacher at Livingstone Primary, Mossley, admitted it took 12 months to “pluck up courage” to have her hair cut.

“I have always had long hair which has been part of who I am,” she explained.

“I am quite ashamed it took such a long time to pluck up courage and can’t believe I didn’t do it earlier.”

It was her parents, both of whom had had cancer, that provided the push that Katy needed, adding it was a deeply personal reason.

Katy, who had only previously had trims to keep her hair healthy, explained her hair was so long that it gave her headaches.

“I was nervous, but when my hair was being cut, I could feel the weight being removed.

“And when the hairdresser laid out the hair afterwards, I couldn’t believe how long it was. “I think I was aged 12 when I had my hair this short.”

Katy, who was raised in Greenfield, added she wondered what reaction she would get from her daughters Molly, 4, and Lilly, 2, who used to play with her long air.

“The first thing Molly said when she saw me afterwards was my hair is beautiful,” she said.

• To contribute to Katy’s JustGiving page go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katy-miller13

