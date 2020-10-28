Oldham RLFC launches special tee-shirt

OLDHAM Rugby League Club has launched a new tee-shirt to commemorate Rugby League’s 125th Anniversary and the part played in the birth of the sport by Joseph Platt, an Oldham club official.

The shirt carries an image of Royton-born Platt, latest addition to Rugby League’s Roll of Honour, and the club badge of 1895.

That was when Oldham was among a group of northern clubs that broke away from the RFU to form a new organisation that eventually became the Rugby League.

As its first secretary, Platt administered the breakaway competition for many years from his office in Queen Street, Oldham where a blue plaque describes him as the ‘father figure’ of Rugby League.

Tee-shirts are available on pre-order ONLY from now until November 6 via the club website at roughyeds.co.uk, but fans can ring the club on 07904 898 177. Delivery time is expected to be three weeks.

Available in all sizes from extra small youths (XSY) up to 6XL, they are priced at £25 for youths and £29 for adults,.

