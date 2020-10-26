Keeping it in the family

LEE Rowbotham has joined father Paul in becoming a 2020 major winner at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The 35-year-old from Moorside triumphed in Captain’s Prize weeks after Paul was the victor in Vice Captain’s Prize.

And it completed a double as Lee had previously won Captain’s Prize at former club Werneth.

Lee and Paul captured the first two majors of the season – only three are being contested in a truncated season caused by Covid-19.

And following the Rowbotham’s monopoly of the majors, Lee joked Saddleworth members are threatening to send them back to Werneth.

It was two years ago that Lee joined Saddleworth after his wife Tracey moved because they had more women members than at Werneth.

Paul and Adam, Lee’s younger brother, also made the switch to Saddleworth bringing an end to the Rowbotham dynasty at Werneth.

“After 25 years at Werneth, it was a big move, but it has definitely been a good one,” explained Lee.

In his two years at Saddleworth, one-handicapper Lee has already had much success, though this was his first victory in a medal major.

He was runner-up in the 2018 President’s Prize and last year won the singles matchplay knockout and was runner-up in the doubles matchplay, all majors.

Lee, a multiple major winner at Werneth, was also winner of the Huddersfield and Halifax Scratch Matchplay in 2019.

He explained the opportunity to play in a scratch league was also a great lure when making the move from Werneth.

Lee added the family rivalry drives them on in the pursuit of golfing excellence. Lee and Paul both play off one while Adam is off plus one,

“The competition is fierce, but we don’t mind so long as one of us wins,” he said.

In Captain’s Prize, Lee shot impressive nett rounds of 71 and 69 for 140 off his one handicap.

And with gross scores of 72 and 70 – which is level par over 36 holes – Lee was at the top of his game.

“There was nothing out of the ordinary in terms of birdies and eagles, just two solid rounds,” he explained.

Lee added the wet conditions meant the course played long which made his scores even more pleasing.

He finished two shots clear of runner-up Stewart Potts whose 142 comprised rounds of 74 and 68.

In third place with 143 was greens’ chairman Dean Jagger after returns of 71 and 72.

The event was also special for Nigel Hughes who scored a hole-in-one at the 15th in the second round.

