Maxine drives through the majors

MAXINE Parfitt hit the accelerator to lift back-to-back majors at Saddleworth Golf Club following her victory in Mr President’s.

The 52-year-old driving instructor from Grasscroft followed her recent triumph in Lady Captain’s Prize with a triumph in Mr President’s.

And this season brought about another landmark as Maxine became a single-figure handicap golfer for the first time as she is down to nine.

“To win two majors and become a single figure handicap player for the first time has made it a good year,” she explained. Maxine finished a whopping 10 shots clear of runner-up Denise Brown after recording nett rounds of 75 and 71 for 146.

Ironically, good friend Denise was also second to Maxine in Lady Captain’s Prize.

Of her latest triumph, Maxine put it down to consistency over the two rounds.

“They were two steady rounds. Usually you have great holes and horrendous ones, but I played steadily and there was nothing exceptional to report,” she explained.

Denise had nett rounds of 76 and 80 for 156 while the first day prize went to Louise Hinchliffe

(97-23-74) and second round to Dawn White (94-16-78).

This was Maxine’s first win in Mr President’s unlike Lady Captain’s which she has won for each of the last three years, recently completing the hat-trick.

Maxine only took up golf again three years ago after a 22-year break to raise a family.

She began playing as a junior at Oldham where, as Maxine Abernethy, she later became a full member winning many majors and getting her handicap as low as 10.

When she joined Saddleworth three years ago, Maxine resumed with a handicap of 15 which she has subsequently reduced to nine admitting she is enjoying a “purple patch”.

The Parfitt family are all golfers as husband Bryn, who Maxine met as a junior at Oldham, plays off five.

Son Liam plays off six while daughters Lucy and Alice are also keen players.

