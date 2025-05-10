Kevin Sinfield contributes to Saddleworth Art Trail with fundraising gesture

Images by Marie Whitehead Photography

KEVIN Sinfield added his own contribution to Saddleworth Art Trail to raise funds for a painter.

The rugby league legend turned fundraising icon was on hand as he donated a vest worn in his latest physical challenge to support one of the people behind one of the exhibitions.

Hours after watching son Jack play for his former club in Newcastle at Super League’s Magic Weekend, Kevin was at Millyard Gallery on Uppermill’s High Street on Sunday, May 4.

There his framed vest, Santa-themed from his last Running Home For Christmas challenge, was presented after it was raffled to support artist Adrian Lord, whose son Jonathon sadly passed away in 2008 after living with motor neurone disease.

And that alone added more than £400.

Kevin, who lives in Grasscroft, also signed Linda Edwards’ artwork depicting him during his first seven in seven challenge that started his raising of millions of pounds for MND charities in the name of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.

That will be auctioned with all proceeds to going to the MND Association.