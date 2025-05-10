United Utilities urges customers to use water wisely during prolonged dry spell

ACROSS England it has been the driest start to the year since 1956 and, as the recent warm and prolonged dry weather continues into the weekend, United Utilities is asking everyone to help use water wisely as it ramps up its own operational activities to manage water resources.

The lack of rainfall has led to lower than usual reservoir levels with regional reservoir levels being 69% full, compared to over 90% this time last year.

The company is working hard behind the scenes to make the very best use of its water resources.

This includes using its vast interconnected system of treatment works and pipes to move water from one part of the region to another to ‘top up’ areas that are lower and tackling leaks.

United Utilities has also recorded its lowest levels of leakage across the North West and in the last year has increased its find and fix rates by 70 per cent. There are now 100 teams working around the clock fixing over 800 leaks a week, saving over 3.5 million litres a day.

Homes and businesses are also being offered water efficiency audits, and the company has engaged with 5,000 organisations so far helping them to identify and repair leaky taps, toilets and showers, and install water efficiency measures, saving 3.8 million litres of water every day.

Over the next five years, the company is also investing £380 million to upgrade over 925km of water network across the region with more durable and flexible pipes, built to withstand high pressure and temperature variations to protect against bursts and leaks.

At the same time, it is investing over £3.5 billion in new aqueduct supplies and water treatment works that will safeguard supplies over the long-term.

Everyone can help by seeing how water can be saved around the home and garden as the warm weather continues.

On average, a person uses around 140 litres of water a day. Taking just one minute less in the shower will save 12 litres and one fewer load of washing will save around 40 litres. To put that into context, 40 litres is equivalent to 70 pints of milk.

A lot of this water is often lost through unintentional wastage, such as household leaks and even running taps and showers while waiting for the water to heat up.

Matt Hemmings, Chief Operating Officer at United Utilities, said: "We have ramped up our operations as this dry spell continues to manage water resources and get water to where it is needed. With local reservoir levels lower than we would expect for the time of the year, we can all play our part to make sure there's enough water for people, wildlife and the environment."

“We have ramped up our operations as this dry spell continues to manage water resources and get water to where it is needed. With local reservoir levels lower than we would expect for the time of the year, we can all play our part to make sure there’s enough water for people, wildlife and the environment.”

There is a lot of useful information on how people can save water in their homes and gardens on our website at https://www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/save-water/.