Kevin Sinfield goes four-th on Ultra challenge

KEVIN Sinfield is making strides towards Manchester as his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge enters its fourth stage.

The rugby league legend is heading from Chester-le-Street in Durham to Teesside, where he will finish in Middlesbrough.

After getting soaked on Tuesday, November 15, you could be forgiven for thinking spirits were a bit lower.

In fact, it is the exact opposite as he goes on to raise funds for motor neurone disease charities in the name of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.

With Gift Aid added, the challenge has just passed the £500,000 barrier.

And Sinfield, who hails from Grasscroft, said: “It was a fun day, despite the weather. We got a lot of spirit and energy from the rain.

“The rain was coming down that hard towards the end, we weren’t expecting to see anyone out there.

“We got a bit lost at one stage. We ran past a school three times and the kids were still out there getting soaked!

“The days are getting better and better.”

Sinfield’s third stage took him through Newcastle and he was spurred on by running – and jumping – royalty as Steve Cram ran alongside him and he was met by Jonathan Edwards and Sir Brendan Foster.

“It’s staggering,” said the latter, the man behind the Great North Run. “I first met Kevin many years ago when I was Chancellor at Leeds Met Uni and I presented him with his first degree.

“He was a top man then, he was top of the class while playing for Leeds Rhinos. He’s one of the all time greats of British sport.

“But this challenge, hats off to him. When you think about it, I said to him, ‘It’s like the great Great North Run this one.’

“Apart from being a top man, he’s doing amazing things as this disease needs research and funding.

“And to do this on behalf of his team-mate. I said to him, ‘What does Rob think?’ He just said, ‘Every time I tell him what I’m doing, he just laughs at me.’

“You can tell from his behaviour he’s one of the all-time greats – in every sense. I’m just full of admiration for him.”

YOU can donate to Kevin Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 by visiting https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

