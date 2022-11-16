The thrill of the Chase for Saddleworth motor racing prodigy

A SADDELWORTH teenager has got himself into pole position for a career in motorsport after winning a prestigious honour.

Chase Fernandez has been named the youngest ever winner of the coveted Ginetta Junior Scholarship, securing himself a funded season in the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship next year.

The 14-year-old saw off competition from 59 of the most talented 14 to 17-year-old young racing drivers to win one of the biggest prizes in UK motorsport during a three-day event in October at Blyton Park circuit in Lincolnshire.

Entrants had to complete a number of driving, fitness and media assessments and coming out on top left Chase stunned.

The Saddleworth School pupil said: “I’m speechless. I never expected to be the winner, it’s an incredible feeling.

“The competition has been really high this year with some great drivers taking part, so to win against such a talented entry is just amazing.

“I’m going to be making be racing debut in the Winter Series, which will be a great taster for what’s to come next year.

“I’m going to put everything I’ve got in to 2023 and I’m going to do the best I can to represent Ginetta and have a successful season.”

The Ginetta championship has launched the careers of some of the world’s best known drivers such as Formula One’s Lando Norris.

And the former karting star will follow in their tracks, racing next year in 23 rounds at circuits including Silverstone and Brands Hatch with the Assetto Motorsport team in a Ginetta G40 race car.

Chase’s on-track driving skill shone through with the fastest lap times of the day even in treacherous wet conditions.

Off-track, ITV commentator Richard John Neil evaluated the teenage entrants’ media and communication skills, while Formula One driver trainer Richard Chessman pushed their fitness and determination to the limits with a range of physical challenges.

Chase impressed the judges across all three days of the competition and on the final day was named winner.

Steph Bush, Ginetta Championships Manager, said: “Every year we are hugely impressed by how talented the young drivers contesting the Ginetta Junior Scholarship are, and this year was no exception with a high standard being set across all the assessment areas on both qualifying days.

“We ended up with a high number of finalists and they continued to raise the bar.

“Chase stood out to our judging panel and is a hugely deserving winner. We’re very excited to have him racing with us next season.”

