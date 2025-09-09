Kevin Sinfield opens 40th year of Saddleworth Village Olympics

SADDLEWORTH received a sprinkling of stardust as its Olympics were opened – with local hero Kevin Sinfield doing the honours.

And there was a nod to the event’s past as its 40th anniversary was celebrated, with one of the originals – David Needham – taking part in the parade of athletes.

Hundreds gathered at Saddleworth School in Diggle as the Village Olympics was opened on Saturday, September 6.

Delph Youth Band led the precession around the AstroTurf with all seven competing villages following behind.

The countdown to the opening was led by chairman Stephen Hewitt, with colourful flares lighting up the sky to officially open the 2025 edition.

An archway of balloons also welcomed the competitors on to the field with colours representing each village and the central organising committee.

To help celebrate the 40th year, local councillors and other dignitaries attended, with Mr Needham, who competed in 1985, joining the Scouthead, Austerlands, Springhead and Lees (SASL) team.

Then it was over to Grasscroft-based Kevin, who spoke about himself being a competitor in the games as a child 35 years ago, to do the honours.

Following the opening, the villages did battle in junior and senior athletics and tug of war, with events running until Sunday, September 21.

Saddleworth Village Olympics’ central committee has thanked Scott Chapman of Team Diggle, Gareth Cornell of Team Greenfield and Julie Roberts of Team Dobcross for all their efforts in ensuring the athletics event ran successfully this year.

They have also done so to head of PE at Saddleworth School, Jen Charlesworth, and her sports leaders for their assistance in running the day, including recording scores and inputting them on to the master results table.

Mr Hewitt said: “I’d like to personally thank Kevin for coming to open the games for us this year and to help celebrate our 40th year.

“It’s hoped his inspiration will lead the children to have not just a great games this year, but for future years too and to hopefully take up a sport as a profession in the future.

“It was great to see David Needham, one of the founding members, also attend with other former members of the central committee to remember what a great even this is.

“Without the dedication of my fellow central committee members this event wouldn’t happen.

“So I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work again this year.

“Here’s opening to another fantastic two weeks of sport for the children of Saddleworth. Good luck to all the competitors going forwards.”