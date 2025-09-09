Spindles regeneration wins top innovation award

OLDHAM Council and the team behind the major transformation of the Spindles have been recognised with a prestigious regional award.

The redevelopment was named winner of the British Council of Offices’ (BCO) Northern Innovation Award, which celebrates projects that set new standards for reimagining town and city centre spaces.

The trophy was presented in the new office space to Council Leader Cllr Arooj Shah and Chief Executive Shelley Kipling by representatives from the delivery partners – construction firm Willmott Dixon, architects AEW, project management lead Hive, quantity surveyor Gleeds, and interior designers SpaceInvader.

When fully complete, the 450,000 sq ft Spindles development will include a new indoor market and food hall, flexible office space, an event venue and a heritage archive.

Judges praised the project’s “adaptive reuse” of the 1990s shopping centre, calling it a “transformative model for urban regeneration” that sets a precedent for repurposing struggling retail assets into “thriving workspaces.”

Cllr Shah said:

“This recognition for Spindles is a huge moment of pride for Oldham. It’s part of our wider regeneration programme, Building a Better Oldham, which includes 2,000 new homes, restoration of the Old Library and Coliseum, and the Northern Roots project.

Oldham is a town on the up, and this award belongs to the whole town. It shows others are sharing in the confidence we have for Oldham’s future.”

Chief Executive Shelley Kipling added:

“This award is fantastic recognition of our ambition for Oldham. The Spindles redevelopment shows how underused spaces can be turned into something innovative and useful.

Together with projects like the JR Clynes Building, the new market, event space and Egyptian Room, it’s another step towards creating a town centre we can all be proud of.”

The project has also focused on creating opportunities for local people. Willmott Dixon and its supply chain delivered 271 weeks of apprenticeship training, 117 weeks of work experience, and provided seven T-level placements for students at Oldham College.

Chris Baker, Operations Manager at Willmott Dixon, said:

“As an Oldham-based company, we’re proud to have played our part in shaping the future of the town centre. This award reflects the team effort of local businesses working together with the council.”

A delegation from Oldham will now travel to London on October 7 for the national BCO Awards.

Other project partners also welcomed the recognition:

Phil Hepworth, AEW Architects: “It’s a testament to the collaborative effort behind the project and the team’s commitment to pushing boundaries.”

Paul Mann, Gleeds: “This has been a great four-year journey. The Spindles repurposing is a progressive step in making the town centre a place to live, work and play.”

John Williams, SpaceInvader: “Spindles shows how high street assets can be reimagined with innovation and purpose. This award highlights the positive impact it will have on the Oldham community.”

Natalie Palframan, Procure Partnerships: “The project stands as a fantastic example of regeneration that delivers real social value for the local community.”