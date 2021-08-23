Kevin Sinfield scarecrow ‘removed by GMP’

WHEN a scarecrow depicting rugby league legend and fundraising hero Kevin Sinfield appeared to have been stolen from Denshaw over the weekend, social media was awash with appeals to retrieve the creation.

However, the Independent understands that the scarecrow – which was an entry into a local competition – was removed and destroyed by police after a passer-by saw the outline flopped forward in the rain and raised welfare concerns.

The incident has been recorded by the police with incident number 3424 but the GMP media office would not provide any comment when contacted by the Independent.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

