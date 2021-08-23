Breaking News Featured News

Kevin Sinfield scarecrow ‘removed by GMP’

Aimee Belmore August 23, 2021 No Comments

WHEN a scarecrow depicting rugby league legend and fundraising hero Kevin Sinfield appeared to have been stolen from Denshaw over the weekend, social media was awash with appeals to retrieve the creation.

The scarecrow in Denshaw

However, the Independent understands that the scarecrow – which was an entry into a local competition – was removed and destroyed by police after a passer-by saw the outline flopped forward in the rain and raised welfare concerns.

The incident has been recorded by the police with incident number 3424 but the GMP media office would not provide any comment when contacted by the Independent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *