Don’t Leave it late! Tickets available for return of brass band music to Saddleworth

WHEN the last notes sounded at the 2019 Whit Friday brass band contests no-one envisaged the sound of silence enduring for more than two years.

But now the bands are back, re-united for the inaugural Autumn Leaves contest in Greenfield on Sunday, September 5.

Organisers – Greenfield Whit Friday Band Contest committee – hope up to 6,000 people will attend the return of brass band music to Saddleworth.

Tickets, costing just £5, for this unique hymn and march contest, are already on sale at various local outlets for the concert taking place at Ladhill Road playing fields and Greenfield cricket club.

With food stalls and bar facilities available, this is seen as a final family celebration on the last day of school holidays.

Greenfield’s own Richard J Fletcher, who is playing Widow Twankey in Aladdin at this year’s Oldham Coliseum pantomime, will be Master of Ceremonies.

Solo Atlantic rower Frank Rothwell, Greenfield committee chairman, said: “Our contest will be totally inclusive.

“We have invited all our local bands of every level from the youth training bands and social bands through to the championship section of which we have all grades in Oldham.

“This contest has provided the bands reason to get back together and practice.

“There will be cash prizes for all bands which we hope will help their finances after 18 lean months.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the end of Covid with a family Sunday afternoon picnic in the park listening to local brass band music.

“We have been advised to control the numbers by making it an all-ticket event to ensure public safety, enough facilities and security personnel on duty.

“We have printed 6,000 adult tickets for our Autumn Leaves Contest. On a normal Whit Friday contest in Greenfield – at the peak time – there are approaching 2,000 spectators lining the street and a similar number in the park.

“We expect an strong appetite to for tickets because this is the only contest in the country on that day.

“It is the first opportunity for the bands to play in public and our first major local outdoor event in two years.

“My advice is to local people is to buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment because when they are gone, they are gone. Under 14s year will receive free admission.”

The band contest format will be different to the traditional Whit Friday event.

There will be no street march with the whole event taking place on the playing fields and neighbouring cricket club, with its setting as one of the most picturesque in the North West.

A total of 20 bands, of which 13 are from Oldham, have registered their intention to compete.

They will play on a raised stage which can be seen from all parts of both fields and each band will have an allotted playing time to be announced a week in advance.

All bands will play two or three verses of a hymn which they can vary or improvise from the original version and then play a march in the same format as the Whit Friday competition piece.

Adjudicator Chris Wormald from Bolton will sit outside, in view to the public and bands.

This will allow the name of the band and their chosen pieces of music to be announced to the audience.

For more details how to obtain tickets see the advertisement below.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

