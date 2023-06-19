Kevin takes the reigns as new chair of Parish Council

COUNCILLOR Kevin Dawson has taken on the chains of office as Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman.

He was voted into the role at the Parish Council’s annual general meeting, taking over for 2023-24 from outgoing head Cllr Pam Byrne.

He will be supported during his year in office by his consort, wife of almost 60 years Linda, who will head up the chairman’s charity committee to raise funds for local groups and causes.

In a proposing speech, Cllr Barbara Beeley, who uniquely served two years as chair due to Covid-19 disruption and will now serve a term as vice-chair, said: “Kevin has been involved in politics for over 20 years. He was elected to the Saddleworth Parish Council in 2019.

“Since being elected he has served on planning, strategic planning and traffic and transport committees as well as representing the Parish on Millgate’s Arts committee.”

Cllr Dawson served as vice-chair to Cllr Pam Byrne for the 2022-23 year while learning about the role of the chair and what it entails.

His chosen charities for the year are NSPCC, Unicef, along with other local groups, organisations and causes.

Cllr Dawson read and signed the declaration of acceptance of office before receiving the chains from Cllr Byrne.

In a rousing speech, he said: “It is a great honour to be chosen to be elected to the position as chair. My one hope is that I make as good a chair as Pam, who is a very hard act to follow.”

Cllr Dawson paid thanks to outgoing servants of the Parish, Cllrs Rob Knotts, John Battye, Luke Lancaster, Max Woodvine and Mick Scholes.

The past chairman’s medallion was presented to Cllr Byrne.

