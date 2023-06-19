Lydgate development plans come back – in smaller form

SCALED-BACK plans to build on an area of land in Lydgate that has seen many battles to stop it being built on have been lodged.

After a scheme to develop three properties on Stockport Road was thrown out by both Oldham Council and the Planning Inspectorate, applicant Simon Leigh has come back with an application to build one.

A four-bedroomed home for six people will be built opposite The White Hart pub and restaurant if the local authority gives the go ahead.

And documents supporting it claim any worries about the Green Belt do not apply, as this portion of the site is not in it.

Making sure any development would not stand out or disturb current residents are also committed to.

They state: “We will need to make sure the existing roads and footpaths are not worsened by the development by ensuring adequate off-street parking provision is provided so as not to spill into Stockport Road affecting residents.

“Although views are not protected by planning, our proposals will be designed so as not to fully restrict these views from the neighbouring properties.

“The site does not lie within Lydgate Conservation Area however the southern boundary of the site lies within close proximity to the conservation area boundary which will be considered within the proposals.

“We will ensure the impact upon the conservation area is kept to a minimum by incorporating the most desirable and appropriate features of the conservation area into the development.

“Ultimately we will look to utilise only a small section of the land offered by the site on the northern side to provide distance between the proposed development and the conservation area.

“We will provide proposals that complement the neighbouring conservation area and views of listed buildings from main vantage points are maintained.

“The proposals cannot affect the openness of the Green Belt nor be deemed as inappropriate if they are not in the Green Belt. We will look to utilise only a small section of the northern end of the site which means the development is not within the Green Belt boundary.

“The majority of the site lies within the Green Belt, which is the reason why the proposed development has been confined to the section of the land outside of the Green Belt.

“We have identified that the local residents and Oldham Council will be most concerned with potential highways and traffic issues, along with wider concerns regarding general impact upon the Green Belt and Lydgate Conservation Area.

“With this in mind, it is crucial that we review the proposals with advice, provide adequate off-street car parking as to not worsen the existing public highway and confine the development to the northern side of the site, thus maintaining a defining gap and sense of spaciousness an ensuring the Green Belt and Lydgate Conservation Area are not affected.”

News of the new application, for a site described as ‘vacant’ is sure to spark local concerns.

The last scheme for three homes, which was met with fierce opposition, was thrown out after an appeal against Oldham Council’s refusal.

Inspector Frances Cullen found in favour of the original decision, to the delight of local councillors and campaigners.

The effect allowing the proposal would have on the neighbouring St Anne’s church and White Hart restaurant was also highlighted.

In her report, she stated: “The proposal would not preserve, and would have an adverse effect on, the openness of the Green Belt.

“Three new dwellings in this location would manifestly interrupt and detract from some key views of the assets, including the church from Stockport Road and the White Hart from the A669, fundamentally weakening their landmark function and significance.

“The proposal would detrimentally diminish important attributes of the buildings’ wider settings and profoundly affect how the assets are experienced.

“In turn, this would lessen the positive contribution that their settings make to their significance as well as reduce the ability to appreciate that significance.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to allow or refuse this latest application.

