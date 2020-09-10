Kewell runnings! New Oldham boss makes things simpler to get message across

HARRY Kewell admits he will teach his Oldham players just like he was as he looks to succeed at Boundary Park.

That means not blinding them with science, making things as simple as possible.

The Australian former Leeds and Liverpool star made a fine start to life in charge of Latics with a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United.

That was rewarded with a trip to Morecambe, but the early signs are encouraging.

And the man in charge insists he will not confuse his players by being too technical.

Kewell said: “I love coaching and I have a knack of breaking things down, that’s how I got taught.

“I didn’t get taught to just do something, I got it broken down for me and I understand that way and that’s how I teach.

“I make my players do something and if they can’t do it, I’ll break it down until they eventually understand.”

Kewell admits the reality of Oldham is different than the perception after becoming the sixth full-time appointment at Boundary Park in just under two-and-a-half years – just do not be late.

Much has been made of the League Two side’s off-field woes – the battles involving owner Abdallah Lemsagam and those behind company Brass Bank, who own the new stand, reports of unpaid wages, fans wanting the Moroccan out and the constant chopping and changing of bosses.

But Kewell, who admits former agent Lemsagam once sorted out a move for him to the Middle East, insists things are not as bad as they seem.

A huge reason why he opted to replace Dino Maamria is the training ground at nearby Chapel Road.

That convinced him to take the job and he has already brought in one rule for everyone – make sure you are on time.

Kewell, for whom Lemsagam sorted a switch to Qatar-based Al Gharafa from Melbourne Victory in 2012, added: “The main reason I took the job – and don’t laugh – was the training facility.

“I said, ‘If you want me to play a certain style and improve your players, I need to work in a clean office.’ The training ground.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to do anything until I see the training ground.’ It’s an excellent set up and I knew straight away it’s a place where I can work and get my business done properly.

“And the one thing I won’t tolerate is lateness. A lot of clubs have rules and rules and rules, so many you can get lost in them – just don’t be late for me, otherwise I’ll lock you out,

“Abdallah and I are starting the new foundation of the club and we’re working towards getting Oldham back to where they belong. One thing he’s always been with me is honest.

“We’re a small group but I’ve been at a similar club and if you get that small community, we’re all fighting for each other.

“We’ve got to make sure everything’s in place. Yes, we’re going to hit speedbumps along the way but it’s about how we get over them.”

Kewell admits he has learned from mistakes made while in charge of Crawley Town and Notts County, but insists he enjoyed his 11-game stint at the latter.

Now he is back in the game, he is determined to make the Latics – founder members of the Premier League – adaptable with a mentality born in his homeland.

He continued: “People get locked down into playing a certain way and you’ve got to be able to adapt.

“It’s that Australian mentality – we go out to win and give it our best. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, at least you’ll know we’ve tried our hardest.

“I’m grateful to be back in a job but every job in football is challenging. People presume that because clubs are in a better situation that it’s going to be easier.

“For me, it’s a great start. Don’t forget, there are four leagues lower than League Two, a great league as the players want to learn and go to the next level.

“We’ve got to take it nice and steady and slow and get the foundations right. We’re looking to put that right.

“I know it’s going to be difficult and I’m looking forward to the challenge. A lot of clubs, even at the highest level, go through managers.”

