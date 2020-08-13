Kinder surprise! Café change excites landlady Donna

WHEN one café door in Greenfield closes a new one opens.

And in the case of Greenfield Café it is the same door but with a new proprietor behind the counter.

Even then Donna Simpson is well known to locals as landlady of the King William (King Bill) IV pub on Chew Valley Road.

But when the former Country Kitchen, run by Hilary Dwyer, shut after a decade keeping customers fed and watered, Donna jumped at the chance to pick up the teaspoon and frying pan.

She and husband Tony were putting the finishing touches to the refurbished premises on Kinders Lane as the Independent went to press but its opening is imminent.

“I needed a bit of a change because I have been at the pub for so long,” she explained.

“I worked there before Tony took it over so I have been there 13 years.

“But I have always been involved in catering so when I heard the shop was available, it was a bit of a no brainer.

“It has loads of potential. I did have some doubts due to the current climate but I just thought I am not going to let it stop me.”

The new look café initially will have longer opening hours (7.30am-5pm) and will be a seven-day operation. “I just want to get a feel for the market and see how customers use it,” added Donna.

There will be socially distanced seating inside and out but most importantly an increased menu.

“I will still be serving bacon butties and breakfasts for the workers to keep them happy,” she laughed.

“But we will also be doing lunches with hot sandwiches, home-made pies, various salads plus cakes and scones in the afternoon cakes and scones with tea and ground coffee.”

To keep updated on opening times, visit www.facebook.com/GreenfieldscateringCo

