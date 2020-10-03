King William IV pub in Greenfield closes temporarily after positive Covid-19 test for customer

THE King William IV pub in Greenfield is closed temporarily for a deep clean after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.

The pub, known as The King Bill, confirmed the news on its Facebook page on Saturday, October 3.

They wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that a customer of ours has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to this, we have taken the measure to close temporarily to carry out a deep clean.

“Track and Trace details will be passed on to the NHS and if necessary they will contact anyone that may have been in contact with this person.

“We will update you all when we are cleaned and ready to open again.

“Thank You all for using the Track and Trace and the wearing of face masks.”

The pub is the latest in the area to close to due confirmed Covid-19 tests, following The Royal George and The Kingfisher in Greenfield (both now re-open), The White Lion in Delph and The White Hart at Lydgate (now re-open).

