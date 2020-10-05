Inner Wheel keep turning for community

COMMUNITY-MINDED ladies of The Inner Wheel of Oldham are still giving a helping hand to local groups and organisations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Their last meeting together in person took place in February before the Covid-19 restrictions came into place. Since then, they have had two online Zoom video conferences and are now meeting up regularly on a monthly basis on what would be their normal meeting night.

At their July meeting, members welcomed Jean Whitehead as President for the next 12 months.

Cheques have been sent to various charities from the monies raised before meetings were suspended.

A cheque has been sent for £1,500 to Parkinson’s (Oldham) and various other local and international charities to the tune of £2,300.

Since February, members have continued to knit blankets and baby clothes as well as making scrub bags and ear savers for NHS workers and collecting items for recycling.

All members look forward to eventually meeting up and continuing their good works for the community.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

