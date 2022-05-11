KMK to headline as Party in the Park returns to Delph

PARTY in the Park is back in Delph this September – and popular Indie tribute band The Kaiser Monkey Killers are booked to top the bill.

The family music festival will return to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club on Huddersfield Road on Saturday, September 17. The Covid-19 pandemic has kept this popular event off the Saddleworth social calendar for three years but the WakeUp Delph committee, volunteers and event management partners New Image (PR) Ltd are determined this year’s party will go ahead.

Martyn Torr, from NIPR, who have been the event’s staging and infrastructure partners for 15 years, said: “Everyone is delighted that this popular event is returning.

“There is huge appetite from everyone involved to bring back the popular and successful outdoor party.

“The sponsors are mostly in place, the acts are being confirmed and we are delighted KMK will top the bill.

“They are without doubt the most popular band we have ever put on and will be a great finale.

“We have also booked two local acts to bring a real Saddleworth flavour to the event, so let’s get it on.”

