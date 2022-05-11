RSPB move to mitigate fire risks at beauty spot with a new post

A NEW appointment is imminent to help protect countryside around Dovestone Reservoir from the ravages of fire.

Already, with the fine weather in March, there have been several blazes including at Binn Green and on Marsden Moor.

Now the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), one of the stakeholders responsible for maintenance of the beauty spot, is recruiting a first ever fire ranger.

The successful applicant, who will receive a salary of between £19,305 to £21,417, will in turn recruit and manage a group of fire watch volunteers as well as have responsibility for land in the Longdendale Valley.

The closing date for the full-time role, which will be a permanent position until September 15, has passed.

The RSPB, who manage 4,000 hectares of land for owners, United Utilities, said: “This is an exciting, new opportunity to play an important role in helping to reduce fire risk at a stunning yet fragile landscape on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

“This role will involve working most evenings, weekends and bank holidays as this is when the site is busiest and therefore the fire risk highest.”

Key activities will include :

• Providing a high-profile onsite presence at Dovestone and around the Longdendale Valley, patrolling both areas, deterring and reporting issues such as BBQs, camp fires or behaviour that increases fire risk.

• Carrying out positive face-to-face engagement to educate visitors about fire risk and fire reporting and to discourage behaviour that may lead to fires such as having BBQs and dropping litter.

• Litter picking around both areas, especially the removal of glass and flammable items.

Recruiting and managing a team of fire watch volunteers to support the role and help provide a quick response to moorland fires.

• Working collaboratively with others including the reserve team, partners, stakeholders and emergency services to maximise joint efforts to reduce fire risk caused by visitor behaviour, this may include joint community outreach sessions (especially in wet weather).

• Occasional other wet weather activities such as brush cutting vegetation to create fire breaks.

Since 2010 the RSPB has worked in partnership with United Utilities. One main focus of this work has been the restoration of around 2,500 hectares of internationally important peatland habitat known as blanket bog.

RSPB added: “Years of pollution, grazing and burning have left this precious habitat in a fragile and vulnerable state.

“But we are gradually restoring it to be wet and green again, with huge benefits for wildlife, climate change and water quality.

“We have recently been successful in securing a Nature for Climate Fund grant to enhance and continue this vital restoration work.

“An important aspect of this work is to protect this fragile landscape from fire during the spring and summer months when the risk of fire is greatest.”

