Latics Latest Sports Editor Tony Bugby brings an update from Boundary Park

COULD a successful Emirates FA Cup run provide the catalyst for improved fortunes in the league as Oldham Athletic battle to hold on to their EFL status?

If the spirited 1-1 draw at in-form League One side Ipswich Town in the first round on Saturday (Nov 6) is anything to go by, they proved they have the ability.

Indeed, had Congo international Dylan Bahamboula not missed a second-half penalty, they would have caused an upset at Portman Road.

Latics’ performance ought to instil belief they can pulled away from the foot of Sky Bet League Two.

They are 22nd, only one point off the bottom and outside the bottom two relegation places by virtue of a superior goal difference to Carlisle United.

They will need that belief because Latics’ next three league games are against teams occupying second, third and fourth places in the table which will make picking up points a difficult task.

Latics face the long journey to Devon on Saturday (Nov 13) to play fourth-placed Exeter. The following week they host second-placed Port Vale and the following Tuesday they visit Northampton Town who are third.

Throw in a home game against leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, December 11 and it is a challenging period for Latics whose two less exacting fixtures in the next month appears to be Salford City away on November 27 and Tranmere Rovers at home on December 7.

Latics also have the cup replay against Ipswich to slot into the fixture list and this week were at Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It remains difficult for head coach Keith Curle who continues to operate under extremely challenging conditions.

Latics remain under an EFL transfer embargo and can only sign free agents, and then with financial constraints.

And the early part of the season has shown the side has a glaring lack of firepower with only 11 goals scored in 15 league games which is largely responsible for their plight.

Conor McAleny, who struck 21 goals last season, has not been replaced following his summer move to Salford City and is unlikely to be due to the financial situation.

Head coach Keith Curle has increasingly been forced to turn to the club’s young players to plug holes in the squad.

And while Latics have unearthed some jewels who look to have bright futures in the game, it is tough to put them into a struggling side and expect wonders of them.

In an ideal world you would drip feed the occasional youngster into a successful side which would be the ideal scenario for their development.

But for Latics it is a case of needs must and they are involved in a side which has won only three of 15 league games with a third of the league season completed this weekend.

