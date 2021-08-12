Latics proof footballing miracles can happen

HAS there ever been a bigger English football miracle than the rise of Oldham Athletic?

Daily Mail sports journalist Mike Keegan, who was raised in Springhead, has written a book ‘This Is How It Feels: An English Football Miracle’ with the launch by chance coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Latics’ famous comeback against Sheffield Wednesday that clinched the Second Division championship and capped a footballing fairytale.

After going two goals down at Boundary Park, it looked like the league silverware was heading to West Ham United. But at 2-2 and with 92 minutes gone, full-back Andy Barlow was brought down in the penalty box and that all changed. Neil Redfearn coolly stepped up and found the net. Cue Mayhem.

Fans streamed onto the pitch in their thousands, celebrating one of the most amazing moments in the smalltown club’s history. The trophy – when it eventually arrived from Upton Park – was decked with Royle blue ribbons – much to the embarrassment of Football League officials who had already engraved West Ham’s name on the silverware.

The period 1989-91 is the greatest football story never told – until now. Thanks to the unrivalled eye for a bargain and wily leadership of former Everton striker Joe Royle, the manager who arrived on the back of a lorry for his job interview after his car broke down, unfashionable Oldham emerged from the shadows of their illustrious Manchester neighbours and embarked on a thrilling, white knuckle ride to the summit of the English game which saw them capture the hearts of a nation. It should not have happened – but it did.

Mike, 43, a former pupil at St Edwards’, Lees, saw it all happen first-hand after receiving a first season ticket as an 11th birthday present from his late uncle Vinny Hall and his aunt Marie who lived in Grasscroft.

“I got carried away and always felt it was going to be like that,” he recalled.

He had unparalleled access to the club in his hometown and over the course of six years, he has spoken to the men who made it happen – from boss Royle to Latics legends like Andy Ritchie, Ian Marshall, Mike Milligan and Denis Irwin, as well as the unsung heroes behind the scenes.

His book ‘This Is How It Feels: An English Football Miracle’ tells the warts-and-all story of a time when the impossible was possible, long before the vast millions in broadcast money arrived and the creation of the Premier League changed football in the country forever.

It was a time when an astute manager and cunning chairman could scour the big clubs for castoffs and achieve the unachievable – and a time when players could wreak havoc in the infamous Tuesday Club before shaking off hangovers and opponents. It is something that will never be repeated and, in these times of huge salaries and commercial excess, is a tale of harder and yet often-happier times when small clubs could dream big.

Mike revealed his inspiration for writing the book: “I’m obviously biased but to me, this is an incredible story that isn’t really known outside Oldham, and I wanted to change that.

“For six years I’ve been lucky enough to meet my heroes who have shared some often-hilarious tales around what went on at the training ground, in the dressing room and in the bars and clubs on a Tuesday afternoon, not to mention the pre-season trips. This is not your average book about football but a surreal story that I believe will appeal to any fan of the underdog.”

With Latics languishing near the foot of League Two in recent seasons, Mike said: “I am just about old enough to remember the good times.

“If you are under the age of 40, all you have ever known in misery. So for people who never saw that era and what was achieved, hopefully it will put a smile on their faces.”

The book is published on August 26. Pre order a copy online and save 25 per cent:

https://reachsportshop.com/book/this-is-how-it-feels-an-english-football-miracle/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

