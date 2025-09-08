Laugh-out-loud tale is first show for Saddleworth Players’ new season

THE art of growing old disgracefully is laid bare as Saddleworth Players present a laugh-out-loud funny tale as their first play of the season.

‘Waiting for God’ comes to the stage at Delph’s community theatre Millgate Arts Centre on Saturday, September 27 to Saturday, October 4.

After five successful series during the 1990s, the BBC sitcom has been adapted as a stand-alone stage play by writer Michael Atkins.

It follows the lives of those inhabiting the Bayview Retirement Home – a dreary, slow-paced residential home that proudly boasts ‘highlights’ such as trips to Lourdes and Stonehenge in a ramshackle minibus.

All the favourite characters from the original series are reimagined facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in the era of the silver surfer.

Resident Diana Trent who despises the title of senior citizen and all of the stereotypes that go with it. With no intention of slipping into old age quietly, Diana focuses her energy on making life for Bayview manager Harvey Baines as difficult as possible.

When playful ex-accountant Tom Ballard moves into the adjacent apartment, Diana sees him as nothing but a boring man who’s lived a boring life.

Eager to change her opinion, Tom decides to impress Diana by making a stand at dinnertime – declaring the food inedible and marching to wage war against Baines.

Confronted by Tom’s promises to ‘disembowel himself on the steps of the town hall’, Baines resentfully increases budgeting on food, much to the delight of the other residents.

Seeing an opportunity to gain a partner in crime, Diana forms an alliance with Tom and the pair embark on a number of adventures together.

The play’s humour centres around growing old disgracefully and the delightful antics of its colourful characters.

Saddleworth Players’ cast of eight play multiple roles, with the two main characters played by John Tanner as Tom Ballard and Gill Barham as Diana Trent and charter parts played by Mark Hobson, Heather Taylor, James McKean, Laura Rothwell, Angela Walsh and Jon Comyn Platt.

Director Verity Mann said: “Waiting for God is a very funny comedy which highlights the art of growing old disgracefully.

“In it, Diana Trent, who is quite a rascible lady living out her retirement days in the Bay View retirement home and actually at war constantly with a conniving manager, meets new resident Tom Ballard, who is eccentric, funny and very warm hearted.

“And there it is, a friendship that turns to romance. It’s a very heartwarming tale and also laugh-out-loud funny.”

For more information and to book tickets (£12.50 / £6.25 concessions) visit www.millgateartscentre.co.uk