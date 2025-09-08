Emergency services descend on Uppermill following incident

UPPERMILL found itself at the centre of a large emergency services response following an early morning incident.

Several police, fire service and ambulance vehicles descended on the village’s High Street on Monday, September 8.

Passers-by looked on bemused as blue lights and sirens dominated the scene, without obvious signs of why they were there.

Now it has been established the response was to reports of a man falling down a slope between Ladcastle Road and Den Lane at about 7.40am.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) told Saddleworth Independent: “We were called to help a man who had fallen down a slope between Den Lane and Ladcastle Road.

“Following his rescue, he was taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called just before 8am by Greater Manchester Police and assisted them and NWAS with a concern for welfare incident.”