Learn creative and employability skills with Oldham Coliseum’s online Teaching Theatre

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre’s award-nominated Teaching Theatre Pathways programme is taking place online this Spring, with a dynamic six-week course over Zoom.

Teaching Theatre Pathways is a free course for anyone aged 16-30, who is based in Greater Manchester and not currently in education, employment or training.

The course allows you to work with theatre professionals to learn new skills, develop confidence and put what you have learnt into practice by designing and delivering a creative project.

The course will include a Theatre Experience day focusing on technical theatre, lighting, sound and wardrobe, and the opportunity to watch some Coliseum shows.

Packed full of transferrable skills, the course also teaches project management, budgeting, safeguarding and health and safety, networking, pitching and fundraising skills.

Participants will also receive CV support and have the opportunity to gain an Arts Award qualification.

Teaching Theatre Pathways is Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s flagship training programme for young people and was launched in 2015. In 2019 the course was shortlisted for a national UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Arts Education.

Previous participants have gone on to new careers, some in technical theatre, or returned to further education for additional qualifications.

Farhana, a former participant, said: “This whole experience at Oldham Coliseum taught me many new skills and mind-set and will definitely benefit me in the future as I would be able to take on what I leant here to university and when applying to jobs in the future.”

Teaching Theatre Pathways 2021 will take place on Zoom between February 23 and April 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7pm.

For further information visit coliseum.org.uk/get-involved/teaching-theatre/ or email Learning and Engagement Officer Chelsea Morgan on chelseamorgan@coliseum.org.uk

Oldham Coliseum Theatre closed its doors on March 16 due to the coronavirus crisis and remains shut to the public. However, the theatre continues its focus on digital, community and schools work. Find out more about the theatre online: www.coliseum.org.uk

