Oldham Council launches self-employed business grants

Businesses in the leisure and hospitality sectors that are based at home and can evidence ongoing fixed commercial costs can now apply for a business grant thanks to a new scheme from Oldham Council.

One-off coronavirus support grants of £4,000 will be available for eligible self-employed businesses. The scheme is also open to driving instructors.

Hospitality is defined as: businesses such as visitor accommodation, bars, restaurants, cafes that offer food and drink to be consumed within the premises or a place to sleep.

Leisure is defined as: recreation, entertainment, sports and tourism businesses.

Fixed commercial costs include lease agreements for vehicles, machinery, utility, insurance costs.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Green, said: “We have been listening to the needs of the business community and are pleased to launch these new grants.

“They will support many more small businesses across the borough who work in some of the hardest-hit sectors.

“We know that whilst the mandatory government-led schemes have provided much-needed support – there are still many businesses who are not eligible for these grants and who are in desperate need of help.

“We will continue to listen to the needs of our local businesses and bring more schemes forward to ensure those who need our help get it.”

The new self-employed grants are being funded as part of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), a central government scheme which supports businesses that are not covered by other grant schemes or where additional funding is needed.

The self-employed grant will prioritise businesses with a high economic impact (jobs) and it is important to note that it is not available for loss of income to support wage or employment costs.

To apply or find out more visit www.oldham.gov.uk/selfemployedgrant

Share this story: Tweet





Print

