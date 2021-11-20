Lees and District RBL war memorial cycle challenge raises Poppy Appeal funds

A FUNDRAISING cycle challenge around the borough raised £1085 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The RBL Lees and District Branch decided to tackle the 50km trip, taking in 12 war memorials around the area.

The team of cyclists – including committee members, members and supporters – made their first stop at Pots and Pans, which is the highest memorial in Oldham.

Then there were stops at the memorial in Uppermill, Austerlands, Waterhead, Bardsley, Failsworth, Chadderton, Tandle Hill, Royton Park, Shaw and Crompton, and Oldham.

The final destination was Lees, whose memorial was erected by public subscription in 1921 and re-erected 1949.

Uppermill memorial Austerlands war memorial

It features a battle-clad statue clasping a rifle standing on a tall stone pedestal which bears inscriptions and husk garlands on each side.

Branch chairman Tommy Howe said: “It was great effort by all and set us up for a great Poppy Appeal on the legion’s and our cenotaph’s 100 year anniversary.”

