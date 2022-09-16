New supermarket for Lees after Co-op closure confirmed?

A NEW supermarket could open to replace Lees Co-op which has been sold and is scheduled to close in November.

But there is no threat to the Saddleworth Co-ops in Grotton, Uppermill and Delph.

The Lees store on Owl Mill Street, which employs 33 full and part-time staff, will welcome its final customers in early November with the Texaco petrol filling station ceasing trading next month.

The Independent understands another retailer has purchased the site with local social media speculating Aldi could be favourites to take over.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “The decision to sell any store is only taken after careful consideration.

“It is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues. Our petrol filling station and store in Owl Mill Street, Lees, has been sold.

“Our priority is to fully support colleagues, who have been informed, and we would like to thank the community for its support of this store over the years.”

Those staff will now enter a consultation period to express their individual preferences .

“Every effort will be taken to support colleagues with finding alternative positions in stores in the area for those whose preference is to remain with Co-op.”

The Co-op says it remains committed to supporting Oldham communities with stores nearby including those on Oldham Road, Grotton, Ripponden Road, Moorside plus branches in Uppermill and Delph.

The final day of trading for the petrol filling station is to be confirmed – but is expected to be next month with the store expected to close on November 5.

