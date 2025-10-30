Lees curry restaurant celebrating being simply the best

A SADDLEWORTH restaurant is celebrating after being named the best in the north west.

Lees Spice Lounge, on the area’s High Street, won the prestigious title of Curryhouse of the Year for the region at the National Curry Awards.

The success was announced at the sixth annual ceremony, hosted at the House of Lords on Monday, October 20.

And guests including Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, Andy MacNae MP, Warinder Jess MP and Anna Gelderd MP learned just how good the restaurant is.

Lees Spice Lounge was not the only winner from the area as Vevas, down the road in Stalybridge, was named Restaurant of the Year for the north west.

Valued at approximately £5 billion, the Asian catering industry employs between 80,000 to 100,000 workers.

However, it has encountered a noticeable decline, which is primarily attributed to a shortage of skilled workers and a lack of investment in training, leading to a call to further encourage current and future generations to become more inspired and involved.

Cllr Dimoldenberg stated: “I want to congratulate everyone, all of the winners.

“The hospitality you provide in every city, every town and every village is superb. Curry gives so much enjoyment to so many people all over the country.

“Well done to everybody for carrying on wonderful traditions and provisioning us with so much enjoyment every week of the year.”

Event director, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, said: “This is the sixth National Curry awards and all have been hosted at the House of Lords.

“It’s a prestigious event and every restaurant deserves to be recognised properly.

“I believe the restaurant sector has a good future, as it allows people to be their own boss, and holding the awards here will help to inspire younger generations.”