Greenfield photographer going Sup in the world with new book

A GREENFIELD-BASED photographer has played a big part in a new book that documents the bonds that can be formed over a pint.

And Ian Beesley’s title Sup Up and Away! Is coming to life, after a beer was created in its honour.

Having teamed up with friend and poet Ian McMillan, the book celebrates sitting in a pub, reflecting on life, friendship, growing older and, of course, enjoying a pint or two.

Centred on establishments on the other side of the hill in Yorkshire, but featuring Greenfield’s King William IV on its cover, it also offers observations on the healing power of human contact, whether it be sublime or ridiculous.

There are also new poems from both Ians, the Greenfield-based of whom has discovered the power of words as well as images in semi-retirement.

Ian Beesley said: “Once a month, me and Ian McMillan meet up in a pub and chat about projects we’ll probably never do now we’re a pair of old blokes.

“But this one just kept resurfacing. It fired us up and we just had to go with it.

“We all know 2025 is Bradford’s year as UK City of Culture and to me pubs are a massive part of culture.

“Whilst in the book I mourn the losses of the many extraordinary Bradford pubs I used to frequent, lots have survived and need to be cherished and indeed drunk in!

“These places nurture companionship and are an antidote to loneliness and isolation. They’re kind of like living works of art.

“They’re for the people and they’re made by the people in them. I find that incredibly powerful and moving – more so the older I get.”

The book has a beer to match as ‘Sup Up And Away’ has been created by Amity Brew Co at their brand new brewery in Albion Mills, Greengates, Bradford.

It will be served in Salts Diner with specially designed beer mats featuring Beesley’s photographs and poems by both Ians.

Images from the book will be included in Mr Beesley’s latest additions to his 2025 Salts Mill exhibition Life Goes On in Gallery 2, which is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am until 5pm, admission free.

Sup Up and Away is published on Monday, October 27 and costs £7. It’s also available at saltsmillshop.co.uk. Same goes for the beer mats. Sup Up And Away – the beer! – is available in Salts Diner.