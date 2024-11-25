Lees full of festive cheer with Christmas switch-on and market

Pictures thanks to Pictureful of Memories

FESTIVE cheer has arrived in Lees as villagers enjoyed their Christmas lights switch-on and markets.

Guests braved the cold weather to gather at the tree, just off the High Street at junction of Mellor Street and Elliot Street, for the switch-on event.

Special guest Santa performed the countdown and turned on the lights before meeting children and their families at Lees Library afterwards.

Earlier in the afternoon, locals had the chance to snap up some festive gifts and goodies at Lees Christmas Markets, organised by LSG Business Hub.

There was a variety of independent craft and gift stalls at the Devi Lounge, Angel Inn, and Lees Library, along with festive food and drinks and the annual community Christmas raffle.

And Harvest Queen Amelia sold more than £160 of items made by her and her Sunday School.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

