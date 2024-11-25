‘Inspiring evening’ celebrates Saddleworth School’s GCSE pupils

SADDLEWORTH School celebrated the academic success as well as personal growth and challenges students have overcome at their GCSE Certificate Presentation Evening.

Parents, teachers, and students gathered in the Sports Hall for the annual event to celebrate the excellent results, hard work and dedication of the students.

Saddleworth School said: “The inspiring evening was filled with pride as we recognised the achievements of our Year 11 cohort.

“The ceremony featured heartfelt speeches from staff members and guest speakers, who emphasised the importance of resilience, perseverance, and the pursuit of academic excellence.

“The evening was not only a celebration of academic success but also an opportunity to reflect on the personal growth and challenges that these students have overcome throughout their GCSE journey.

“As the certificates were handed out, it was evident that each individual’s journey was unique, yet all shared a common thread of hard work and dedication.

“For many, this evening marked the culmination of years of study, and it was a moment of well-deserved recognition.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students and look forward to their continued success in the future, confident that the skills and knowledge gained during their GCSE years will serve as a strong foundation for whatever path they choose to follow.”

Special guests for the evening were Matt Bulmer (Director of Education, Skills & Early Years, Oldham Council), Alice Rea (Chair of Governors), Cllr Barbara Beeley (Chair of the Parish Council) and her consort Cllr Alicia Marland, and Doug King (Vice Principal, Oldham Sixth Form College).

