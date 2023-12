LEES is shining bright with festive cheer after switching on their Christmas tree lights to kick off the festive period.

Locals of all ages gathered at the tree, just off the high street, and were joined by special guest Santa who officially turned on the lights and Oldham Youth Band provided music for the carols.

After, children’s faces lit up as they got the chance to meet and greet Santa at Lees Library, sponsored by Pictureful of Memories.

