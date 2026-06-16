A TEENAGE martial artist is proving a big hitter while helping bring on the next generation.

All while Jacob Carwright is balancing his schoolwork.

The 15-year-old from Lees has won a gold medal and two silvers while representing England at the World Muay Thai Organisation’s European Junior Championships on three occasions.

He is also an Amateur World Open Champion and a Sandee Junior Britain and Ireland Champion.

But fitting in all his training in four disciplines – Shotokan and Goju Ryu Karate, Muay Thai Boxing, Japanese Jujitsu and Kobudo – around his studies at Oldham’s Blue Coat School is a juggling act in itself.

He also leads a Sunday morning class at Mossley Community Centre, where he mentors and develops the next generation of martial artists – and hopes his dedication can inspire others.

Jacob, who fights from the Max Force Muay Thai camp, currently holds a fight record of six wins, including two victories by technical knockout and is hoping to secure another bout in the coming months.

And proud parents Jill and Chris saluted his attitude, saying: “Training five days a week across four disciplines requires a level of commitment rarely seen in someone his age.

“But martial arts has been a huge part of Jacob’s life from an early age.

“Jacob first discovered his passion for Karate through Black Panther Karate at Springhead Community Centre under the guidance of Sensei Georgia Sutton-Cross.

“It was here that his dedication and work ethic began to stand out.

“Progressing quickly through the grades, Jacob became a Cadet Leader at just eight-years-old

“By the age of 11, Black Panther Karate had evolved into Enigma Martial Arts and Jacob had become a Junior Coach while simultaneously working towards his Shodan Ho Black Belt, which he achieved at the age of 12.

“Two years later, Jacob successfully graded to second Dan Black Belt and is now preparing for his next grading later this year, where he hopes to earn his Adult Black Belt.

“His commitment and leadership were recognised when he was entrusted with teaching his own class.”

Leading two classes did not dull Jacob’s desire to learn and that led him to explore the traditional Japanese weapons art of Kobudo.

Training at Oldham White Tiger Jujitsu in Royton under Shihan Craig Connell, he has spent the last two years learning the use of traditional weapons including Nunchaku, Sai, Tonfa, Kama, Jo and Bo Staff.

Following his Kobudo sessions, Jacob also trains in Japanese Jujitsu and having started just over 12 months ago, the orange belt holder has set himself the ambitious goal of achieving black belt status in both disciplines before reaching the age of 18.

While Jacob has achieved success across several disciplines, it is Muay Thai Boxing where many local people will recognise him.

Representing Max Force Muay Thai, which now operates from Newhey, he has also begun teaching junior students under the supervision of coach Bradley Tunnacliffe.

With all that on the go, it is a wonder he has any time for schoolwork.

But his parents added: “Despite his busy schedule, Jacob remains focused on his education while balancing multiple martial arts disciplines, coaching responsibilities and competitive ambitions.

“As he continues to progress both as an athlete and a mentor, he hopes to inspire younger students to pursue their own goals through hard work, discipline and respect.”

Those wishing to follow Jacob’s journey can do so on social media via https://www.instagram.com/jacobcartwright7/ or https://www.facebook.com/jacob.cartwright.5494