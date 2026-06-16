Lifestyle Notices

Job Vacancy with Saddleworth Parish Council

Gemma Carter June 16, 2026

Position: Parish Council Administrator

Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall

Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, self-motivating Parish Council Administrator to work as part of our busy and friendly team.

The ideal candidate will have good organisational, numeracy and computer skills and be a good communicator.

The main purpose of the role is:

  • to manage and support all administration relating to the Councils’ services and activities.
  • To provide full administration support to the Clerk to the Council
  • To manage the Civic Hall events booking system
  • To provide event management support to the Clerk
  • To provide support to visiting members of the public and councillors
  • To deal with correspondence and respond to enquiries

Salary:

  • 25 hours per week based on NALC/LGA band 6
  • Actual annual salary £17,560 (£13.47 per hour) April 2026 pay award pending
  • FTE: £25,989 April 2026 pay award pending
  • Enrolment in the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.
  • 29 days paid holidays per annum plus Bank Holidays.

Close date for applications: 12noon Tuesday 30th June 2026

Interviews will take place: Tuesday 14th July 2026.

The job description, person specification and application form are available from the Council Offices, telephone 01457 876665 or by emailing:  Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Completed application forms should be returned to the Parish Clerk, Karen Allott, Council Offices, Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill, OL3 6AE

Or via email to Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Visits are welcomed by appointment, please telephone 01457 876665.

 