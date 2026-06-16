Job Vacancy with Saddleworth Parish Council

Position: Parish Council Administrator

Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall

Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, self-motivating Parish Council Administrator to work as part of our busy and friendly team.

The ideal candidate will have good organisational, numeracy and computer skills and be a good communicator.

The main purpose of the role is:

to manage and support all administration relating to the Councils’ services and activities.

To provide full administration support to the Clerk to the Council

To manage the Civic Hall events booking system

To provide event management support to the Clerk

To provide support to visiting members of the public and councillors

To deal with correspondence and respond to enquiries

Salary:

25 hours per week based on NALC/LGA band 6

Actual annual salary £17,560 (£13.47 per hour) April 2026 pay award pending

FTE: £25,989 April 2026 pay award pending

Enrolment in the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

29 days paid holidays per annum plus Bank Holidays.

Close date for applications: 12noon Tuesday 30th June 2026

Interviews will take place: Tuesday 14th July 2026.

The job description, person specification and application form are available from the Council Offices, telephone 01457 876665 or by emailing: Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Completed application forms should be returned to the Parish Clerk, Karen Allott, Council Offices, Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill, OL3 6AE

Or via email to Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Visits are welcomed by appointment, please telephone 01457 876665.