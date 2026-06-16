Job Vacancy with Saddleworth Parish Council

Position: Parish Council Administrator
Location: Saddleworth Civic Hall
Saddleworth Parish Council is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, self-motivating Parish Council Administrator to work as part of our busy and friendly team.
The ideal candidate will have good organisational, numeracy and computer skills and be a good communicator.
The main purpose of the role is:
- to manage and support all administration relating to the Councils’ services and activities.
- To provide full administration support to the Clerk to the Council
- To manage the Civic Hall events booking system
- To provide event management support to the Clerk
- To provide support to visiting members of the public and councillors
- To deal with correspondence and respond to enquiries
Salary:
- 25 hours per week based on NALC/LGA band 6
- Actual annual salary £17,560 (£13.47 per hour) April 2026 pay award pending
- FTE: £25,989 April 2026 pay award pending
- Enrolment in the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.
- 29 days paid holidays per annum plus Bank Holidays.
Close date for applications: 12noon Tuesday 30th June 2026
Interviews will take place: Tuesday 14th July 2026.
The job description, person specification and application form are available from the Council Offices, telephone 01457 876665 or by emailing: Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk
Completed application forms should be returned to the Parish Clerk, Karen Allott, Council Offices, Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill, OL3 6AE
Or via email to Karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk
Visits are welcomed by appointment, please telephone 01457 876665.
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