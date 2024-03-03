Lees plant shop is growing places

A PLANT shop in Lees which sells all things gardening is on the move.

The Plant Centre shut up shop on Thursday (February 29) from its base in the St John’s Industrial Estate on Elder Road, where it had been open since July last year.

It will now be situated in L.A. Florist on High Street – a sister business also owned by Laura Kelly which has been going for seven years.

Laura feels the decision to move everything back under one roof, which she made due to health reasons and rising costs, is the right one.

“It’s not something Laura has chosen lightly and it’s a real shame to be losing the huge plant shop itself but unfortunately no one can foresee their health taking a turn and rising bills,” a statement on The Plant Centre’s Facebook page said.

“This being said we are moving the Plant Centre into L.A. Florist. The florist has had a refurb and some further changes to make room for a huge plant selection, indoor plants, outdoor plants, bedding plants, hanging baskets, gardening tools and chemicals and ceramics – basically everything!

“Graeme will still be doing his redo and refresh scheme for you all from the florist, he will be doing all his hanging baskets and more. We are by no means stopping this service so all our amazing customers can still get everything they have been getting from us just at the Florist instead.

“It’s going to be a lot of work these next couple of weeks to move everything over but we know it’s the best decision we could have made given the circumstances! Thank you all for your understanding.”

You can keep up to date with the business on the L.A. Florist Facebook page here.

