Lees train fare dodger ordered to pay hundreds of pounds

A LEES man must pay more than £460 after not paying a £7.50 train fare.

Mohamed Abdullah was caught at Manchester’s Piccadilly station after not handing over the £7.50 fee on Monday, July 31.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old said when asked that he had been stood by the lounge waiting area at platform 13 and 14 and did not use his ticket.

Abdullah then offered up an advance single between Manchester Piccadilly and Adlington for the 1.02pm service.

However, his ticket was shown as being scanned at 9.55am. His details were obtained and he was advised the facts would be reported.

Yet even after Adbullah, of Stamford Road, was sent a letter requesting an explanation, he did not respond.

A fixed penalty notice was sent but it was unpaid, meaning he was brought before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court in a case by train firm Northern.

And after his fare dodging was proved at a hearing, he was hit with a £220 fine and ordered to pay costs of £150.

Abdullah was also told to pay an £88 surcharge for victim services, as well as pay the £7.50 as compensation, meaning a total of £465.50.

He was given until Friday, March 1 to hand over his punishment.

