Tentwear pitch wins at latest Mossley SOUP

A START-UP business has delivered a winning pitch at the latest Mossley SOUP event.

Reclaim Tentwear, a project that takes discarded tents and transforming them into unique, eco-friendly, fashionable and water-resistant garments, secured the most votes and £1,653 raised by event attendees.

On Thursday, February 15, more than 170 diners attended the first ‘SOUP’ of 2024 at the home of Emmaus, the town’s homelessness charity in Longlands Mill.

Four start-up projects from the area, Birkett’s Artisan Bakery, George’s Deli, Marvellous Mossley CIC and Reclaim Tentwear, presented in four-minute slots before taking questions from the audience.

Marlon Bethell of Reclaim Tentwear said: “Presenting at Mossley SOUP was nerve-wracking to begin with as it was the most people I’ve ever presented to, but the reception was warm and welcoming – like Mossley always is. Securing the most votes was incredible as I had a lot of pressure building up to take this business to the next level and securing the funds from SOUP has now unlocked the door.”

The Civic Mayor of Tameside, Councillor Tafheen Sharif, opened the event and commented: “Mossley is a special place, a real community, with people supporting one another and being there for each other. We witnessed all this at Mossley SOUP 16 where the room was packed with so many people willing to lend their support.

“I would like to thank our Mossley SOUP volunteers who each time ensure a successful event. Mossley volunteers continue to give and give – thank you to each and every one for your goodwill, determination and hard work, despite the very difficult challenges. Well done and best wishes to our winner Reclaim Tentwear and our other businesses and start-ups who presented on the night.”

Four freshly made soups were prepared by local volunteers Gary Barton, Darren Bateman and Callum Fletcher. Soup ingredients were donated by A Taylor & Son Family Butchers, and Co-op Mossley, and cakes were donated by event attendees.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated by Mossley AODS, Mossley Home Improvement, Royal Exchange Theatre, The Gillery and The Vale. Mossley AFC also handed out free home game tickets to all Mossley SOUP attendees.

Project ideas are being sought from individuals, artists, community groups, charities and businesses for the next Mossley SOUP event, taking place on Thursday, May 9. To find out more and submit a proposal, head to http://bit.ly/MossleySOUP.

