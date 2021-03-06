‘Leg it 4 Liz’ fundraisers help Dr Kershaw’s Furnish with Love appeal

WHEN Liz O’Donnell crossed the finishing line of the Oldham Hilly Half Marathon in October 2018, little did she know that soon her family, friends and colleagues would be completing similar challenges – to raise money in her name.

The 46-year-old from Lees never considered herself a runner so it was a real achievement to tackle the half marathon successfully.

But just six weeks later, Liz was diagnosed with rare and aggressive biliary duct cancer and had to have extensive surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy.

Bec Hyndman, her friend and colleague at Holy Cross College in Bury, launched the ‘Leg it 4 Liz’ campaign last November in support of mum-of-four Liz, and encouraged other colleagues, friends and family to join in.

They chose to run, walk, cycle or swim 5k as a sign of moral support and love at what is a difficult time for Liz and her family.

And their efforts have so far raised sponsorship money of more than £6,000 which will go to charities 5K Your Way: Move Against Cancer and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, whose outreach team have been supporting Liz.

Bec said: “When Liz became poorly, so many of her friends and family wanted to do something for her.

“More than 70 people have taken part in sponsored walks, runs, cycles and even swims. A lot of her colleagues, friends, family, and over 260 people have donated.

“Those who have taken part have found it incredibly inspiring and have shared stories of Liz while completing the challenge – something Liz has been overwhelmed by and which has been a huge form of moral support for her at this difficult time.

“Despite being poorly, Liz herself was inspired by her own supporters and managed to get out and complete her very own walk.”

The Royton-based hospice will receive £5,160 which will go towards its ‘Furnish with Love – Give the Gift of Comfort’ Appeal to furnish its new family lounge in the in-patient unit.

The unit will provide a home-from-home where patients can spend time in with their loved ones and is due to open soon after delays and additional costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joanne Sloan, Chief Executive Officer at Dr Kershaw’s, commented: “Thank you to Liz for inspiring so many of her wonderful family and friends to ‘Leg it 4 Liz’.

“Together you’ve raised a phenomenal amount of money for our new in-patient family lounge, which will bring comfort and joy to people for many years to come.”

Liz said: “Thank you to everybody for all your support and kind words. In these challenging times, where we are not allowed to gather together, it’s these individual acts of generosity and solidarity that demonstrate how powerful community really is.”

• To find out more about how you can take part in fundraising for Dr Kershaw’s new in-patient unit call 0161 624 9984 or make a donation online: www.drkh.org.uk/support-us/furnishwithlove

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas. Find out more online www.drkh.org.uk or call 0161 624 2727.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

