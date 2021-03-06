Quiz buffs find solution to lockdown blues

WHEN their annual holiday was cancelled due to lockdown a group of quiz buffs came up with an answer to overcome the disappointment.

That’s why for the last five months the friends have held an online Sunday evening social with a quiz the focal point of the Zoom catch-up.

Now, Diggle-based quizmaster Geoff Iles and wife Jan have received a special presentation as a collective ‘thank you’ for their efforts.

Fellow Diggler and quizzer Stephen Schofield arranged the surprise gifts prior to the latest brain teasing evening.

He explained: “Geoff and Jan have done a great job keeping up our spirits while this pandemic has been on.

“Every year since about 2011, we go away to Whitby for a holiday based on an old Channel Four programme called Quiz Trippers.

“We adapted the idea by renting a cottage for a week, visit places of interest during the day and then in the evenings visit various pubs for quizzes.

“But we had to cancel last year and as a response to that and the fact we can’t even do local quizzes anymore, Geoff and Jan arranged these Zoom quizzes.

“It keeps us all together; we all enjoy them and have a good chat afterwards. So, this is just a small token to say thank you.”

Stephen’s surprise was delivered socially distanced by the Independent’s Trevor Baxter.

“Over the years, we have done quizzes at the Navigation, the Diggle Hotel, Dobcross Band Club and then at Uppermill Conservative Club,” explained Geoff.

“But when that stopped I suggested we do Zoom quizzes and I was happy to do them.

“There are no prizes involved; it’s just about the prestige of winning. Then at Steve’s request, we have introduced a couple of rounds of bingo.

“When that’s finished we just have a good chat about any subject you want. It’s nice seeing the group every week even though it’s not the same as being with them.”

The group’s 2021 Whitby break has already been cancelled but they have optimistically re-booked for May 2022.

