Legendary former Saddleworth councillor put forward for alderman honour

A SADDLEWORTH stalwart may receive one of the highest civic honours by being made an honorary alderman of Oldham.

Former borough and parish councillor John Hudson, who lives in Greenfield, is one of three people whose elevation to the rank will be discussed by Oldham Council on Wednesday, May 21.

And if approved, the title will be bestowed on him for ‘eminent service to the council.’

After beginning his political career in 1971, when he stood as a Labour councillor, Mr Hudson took a six-year break and joined the Conservative Party.

He was elected in 1977 as a Saddleworth Parish councillor – a position he has held ever since. He has been chairman a record four times, raising £59,500 for charities.

In 2017, the upstairs ballroom at the Civic Hall in Uppermill was officially named ‘The Hudson Suite’ and an engraved plaque was installed to mark 40 years of continuous service.

Mr Hudson was first elected to serve as a borough councillor in the former Saddleworth East ward from 2002 to 2006 and after serving as a Chadderton Central ward member, he returned to Saddleworth South in 2012.

He was Mayor of Oldham in the municipal year 2013-14 and was awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list for charitable and political service – an honour he admitted he plans to have engraved on his headstone!

Of his political career, Mr Hudson said modestly when awarded his OBE: “I realise that I am only a flag bearer – you can’t do public service unless you are backed by the public.

“I thought I was too old for this sort of thing to be honest, so I was very shocked when I found out about it and checked it was right!

“There have been many people who have made fantastic contributions to Saddleworth and Oldham and have gone without recognition like this, so for me to be given an OBE at this time in life is humbling.”

Mr Hudson retired from Saddleworth Parish Council in 2023, following the death of wife Kathleen two years earlier, with a warm tribute from then Conservative group leader, Cllr Graham Sheldon.

He said: “John has worked hard over many years for the people of Saddleworth and Oldham. He has given many hours and years of service to the residents of the borough.

“I will remember the many occasions which John organised for various charitable organisations, many events for the Mayor’s and Parish Chairman’s charities.

“One thing that has struck me over the years is the ability for John to remember the names of all the people he has met, and not only that but their relations and amusing stories which went with them. This is a true reflection of somebody who cares for others.

“The sad loss of his wife Kathleen was a sudden blow, but we will remember the great way in which she would engage with everybody and what a great team they made.”

Two other people are being put forward to be honorary aldermen, with former Royton councillor Bernard Judge and ex-mayor Riaz Ahmad also being discussed.

Current mayor and councillor Zahid Chauhan is also being proposed to become an honorary freeman of the borough.