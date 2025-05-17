Saddleworth writer to talk about region’s global influence at Mossley Civic Society

A SADDLEWORTH writer will deliver a fascinating presentation at a local organisation’s next gathering.

Brian Groom is the special guest at Mossley Civic Society’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 28.

The meeting will take place from 8pm at Mossley Methodist Hall.

As the Saddleworth Independent reported last year, Brian has learned from writing his latest book ‘Made in Manchester: A People’s History of the City that Shaped the Modern World’ how the city can impact this area.

It followed a first title by the former journalist – who became editor of The Scotsman and assistant editor of the Financial Times newspapers – called Northerners: A History from the Ice Age to the Present Day.

At 8.30pm, Brian will outline the astonishing story of how the people of Manchester and its surrounding region – including Mossley – shaped the emergence of the modern world, from the Romans to the present day.

Based on his latest book, the 70-year-old – who lives in Greenfield – will talk about individuals who built the region and its culture, and ask what part it can play in Britain’s future.

Entry to the meeting is free and refreshments will be available.

Founded in 1966, Mossley Civic Society – who run the Heritage Centre in the Emmaus building – is made up of a group of passionate volunteers who aim to protect and celebrate local heritage.