Lest We Forget: Saddleworth pays respects with Remembrance services and tributes

VARIOUS services and tributes will be held across Saddleworth this Remembrance Day to commemorate those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

The services will be held in conjunction with branches of the Royal British Legion, residents, uniformed services and representatives of all organisations.

Services taking place in Saddleworth and Oldham include:

Austerlands and District War Memorial : Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10.30am, finishes at 11.30am. Huddersfield Rd (A62) junction with Heywood Lane, OL4 4RN.

: Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10.30am, finishes at 11.30am. Huddersfield Rd (A62) junction with Heywood Lane, OL4 4RN. Dobcross Band Club : Sunday, November 10, commences at 10am, finishes at 12noon. Dobcross Band Club, Platt Lane, and Holy Trinity Church, Woods Lane.

: Sunday, November 10, commences at 10am, finishes at 12noon. Dobcross Band Club, Platt Lane, and Holy Trinity Church, Woods Lane. Lees Cenotaph : Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10.30am. A procession will assemble at Lees Library, Thomas Street, at 10.10am prior to proceeding to the Cenotaph for 10.30am.

: Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10.30am. A procession will assemble at Lees Library, Thomas Street, at 10.10am prior to proceeding to the Cenotaph for 10.30am. Pots and Pans Memorial: Sunday, November 10 at 10.45am with Dobcross Brass Monkeys. Hot drinks available at the top of the hill.

Sunday, November 10 at 10.45am with Dobcross Brass Monkeys. Hot drinks available at the top of the hill. King George V Playing Fields, Uppermill: Monday, November 11, The Last Post commencing at 11am.

Monday, November 11, The Last Post commencing at 11am. St Chad’s Memorial, Uppermill: Monday, November 11, commencing at 7.15pm.

Monday, November 11, commencing at 7.15pm. Oldham War Memorial: Sunday, November 10, opposite the Old Town Hall, commencing at 10.50am. All Ex-Service and Civilian Organisations will assemble at New Radcliffe Street at 10.20am and proceed to the War Memorial at 10.30am. Wreath parties are invited to accompany the Mayor from Lyceum Building. Crosses may be placed in the field of remembrance adjoining the War Memorial.

There is also an Oldham Festival of Remembrance taking place on Friday, November 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham town centre, starting at 7pm.

The evening will include the muster of all Standards and Act of Remembrance, and there will be displays by various military Cadet units.

There will also be a raffle and various entertainment including the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Lancs, Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog Dancers, Oldham Scottish Pipe Band, Jubilee Dream and DJ Terry Hall.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from any Royal British Legion Branch, Oldham and District Liaison of Ex Service Associations, poppy stalls across Oldham, the Queen Elizabeth Hall ticket office, or call 07751415811 or 07876077673. Pay on the door is available on the night.

