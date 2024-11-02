Residents invited to Remembrance tributes at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War memorial

RESIDENTS are invited to pay their respects this Remembrance Day at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War memorial in Austerlands.

Event organisers welcome all to join them on Sunday, November 10 to remember the sacrifices of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The Service of Remembrance will be conducted by the Reverend Christine Steel and those laying poppy wreaths should be at the monument by 10:45am.

Village resident David Needham said: “From an informal gathering of a handful of people 45 years ago, the attendance has grown significantly over the years, particularly since the centenary of the First World War.

“For those of us involved in those early days, it has been a rewarding experience to see so many people now wanting to pay their respect.

“This year, plans to accommodate the growing numbers will include the temporary road closure of Heywood Lane at its junction with Huddersfield Road.

“However, in the interests of public safety, we have been asked to encourage people to congregate in the coned-off section of Heywood Lane rather than on the narrow pavement on Huddersfield Road, which should be reserved for representatives who are placing poppy wreaths.”

Members of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group have decorated the area with lamp post poppies, at the memorial and along the adjacent roads. They will also be providing stewards and other support on the day.

